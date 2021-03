A 10-year-old girl is vlogging life on her Cumbrian farm for those stuck inside during lockdown.

Daisy was inspired by other YouTube videos to share moments such as lambing season online from her farm near Kirkby Lonsdale for people who "can't come out of their flats to see sheep and lambs".

She has been filming for the past year and said once she was around sheep more and more, she "had the nerve" to put her hand in and "pull a lamb out".