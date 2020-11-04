A man has set himself a challenge to wild camp on all 214 Wainwrights in one year to raise money for a mental health charity.

Picking a fell at random each day, Russell Moorhouse from Applethwaite will sleep on all 214 peaks from spring through to winter, to experience the full range of weather that you get in the Lake District.

The 45-year-old came up with the idea of "Sleeping with Wainwright" to raise money for MQ Mental Health Research after his wife tried to take her own life in 2019.

