A woman with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) who spent her life raising awareness about hidden disabilities is to be honoured by being awarded her A-Level qualifications posthumously.

Saarah Ahmed, who died on 13 April, had a form of EDS so rare that only 15 people in the UK have it.

The 20-year old from Carlisle was a finalist at Miss Universe Great Britain where she highlighted the day-to-day struggles people with invisible disabilities face.

Before her death she was studying sociology and psychology A-levels and dreamed of becoming a neuroscientist.