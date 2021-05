Herdwick sheep are a distinctive feature of the Lake District landscape.

With their grey-streaked coats and white heads, the breed has been dotted around the hilltops for centuries and their survival was helped by the author and illustrator Beatrix Potter.

The BBC spent a day with a Herdwick farmer at Yew Tree Farm, near Coniston, to see what makes the "smiley, teddy bearish" sheep so special.