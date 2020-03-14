A railway signal box on the Cumbrian Coast line is the country’s first to be staffed entirely by women.

The young women - Rebecca Rennoldson, Amy Byrne and Holly Williams - are believed to be the first all-female team of railway signallers.

The trio staff the station that serves the Sellafield nuclear plant on the Cumbria Coast line.

Network Rail say there is no record of this happening before and the only time it may have happened was during World War Two.