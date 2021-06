A barefoot walker successfully reached the peaks of 10 Lake District fells in 10 hours.

Matthew Scott took on the challenge to raise money for the MS Society.

The 38-year-old, from Great Clifton, near Workington, Cumbria, said he also wanted to inspire others to try barefoot walking.

He said he had been able to walk the uphill sections fairly quickly but the rocky descents slowed him down.