A land devil has been filmed whipping up hay in a field in Cumbria.

The phenomenon was filmed on Thursday afternoon in Wigton by Nikki Fell who said she saw something flying past the window and grabbed her phone and ran outside to catch it on camera.

She said: "I have never seen anything like that before. There wasn't a breath of wind but the grass/hay in the field behind my garden was swirling like a mini twister."

It is caused by warm air close to the surface of the land rising rapidly and then the converging air encourages a vortex to form.