Meet Jake Taylor-Bruce - he spends six months of the year working as warden on Foulney Island.

His job is to protect and monitor rare birds, like terns, during the breeding season at the nature reserve near Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.

An important site for thousands of groundnesting birds, it has been managed by Cumbria Wildlife Trust for 60 years.

But last year, Covid restrictions meant a warden was unable to go for the first time in decades, which had a devastating impact with most of the birds completely abandoning the island.

Jake hopes his round-the-clock protection will help the birds thrive.