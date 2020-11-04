When Russell Hall left work in 1998, he wanted a way to keep in touch with his friends throughout his retirement.

He set up a weekly walking group with a few of his NatWest bank colleagues and 20 years on, it is still going strong.

They meet every Thursday whatever the weather - except the Christmas and new year weeks - and go on a walk in the Lake District followed by lunch in a local pub.

For the men, the friendship and the banter is just as important as the health benefits it brings them in retired life.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.