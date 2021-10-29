This footage shows Bassenthwaite Lake merging with Derwentwater in the Lake District.

It was captured on Thursday after torrential rain caused flooding in parts of Cumbria.

Honister Pass saw more than 30cm (12in) in a 24-hour period, with roads blocked and rail services disrupted.

Daniel Gill said he had never seen the waters join, adding the view from the summit of Dodd Fell was "unreal".

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.