A wind turbine has broken apart in Cumbria during Storm Dudley.

The high winds caused the blades to shear off in Hesket Newmarket, and a passer-by found the wreckage and captured it on camera on Wednesday.

The storm caused thousand of people to lose power amid gusts of up to 70mph.

A rare red weather warning - the highest level - has been issued for parts of south-west England and south Wales on Friday, meaning there is a danger to life from flying debris due to Storm Eunice.