Two women who became friends through Instagram are empowering others online through their outdoor adventures in the Lake District.

After moving to Cumbria, Freya Hodson, 30, and Louise Quinney, 42, formed a friendship through a love of the outdoors.

They have found some women in the outdoor community are often criticised on social media for how they dress and want to help others to be confident.

The women are encouraging people to embrace being themselves and wear what they feel comfortable in, as the "outdoors doesn't judge you for how you look".

