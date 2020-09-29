A paramedic testing jet suits which it is hoped will be used in rescues in the Lake District says he is "honoured" to be involved in the trials.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service revealed the project in 2020 and has been carrying out tests since.

Jamie Walsh said it would drastically reduce the time taken to reach casualties over difficult terrain.

A test flight to the top of Helvellyn took him 90 seconds rather than an hour on foot.

