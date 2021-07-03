A street artist who has created five murals inspired by five Great British artists says it is an "honour" to be part of a Cumbrian community.

Angry Dan's latest work is influenced by Cleator Moor's "historic importance as a location for artistic inspiration".

Each mural celebrates the work of William Wordsworth, JMW Turner, Beatrix Potter, John Ruskin and LS Lowry - with an original limerick painted on each piece of art.

The 38-year-old from Walthamstow, east London, carried out a series of limerick-writing workshops during his time in the town.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.