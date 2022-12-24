In 1978, a village in the Lake District was connected to the mains electricity supply for the first time.

Initially touted for completion at Easter, the works were completed at Watendlath a few months early and just in time for Christmas.

Before being connected each family in the village used small generators and had to manage their limited electricity usage.

This footage has been released as part of the BBC Rewind archive project - to help celebrate its centenary.

The BBC is giving you access to thousands of films reflecting life around the UK since the 1940s.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.