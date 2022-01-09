A weather presenter has taken a plunge into icy waters after accepting a challenge to support a former Royal Marines Commando's charity challenge.

BBC North West Tonight's Kay Crewdson donned her swimsuit to join Tim Crossin, 59, in Windermere in the Lake District on Thursday.

She said it was "absolutely freezing".

Mr Crossin has cancer and is hoping to make 31 cold water swims across the UK to raise money for charities.

