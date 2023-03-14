CCTV shows the movements of a woman who falsely claimed she was raped and trafficked by an Asian grooming gang.

Eleanor Williams sparked protests in her home town of Barrow after posting photos on social media of injuries she said were from beatings. But Preston Crown Court heard she inflicted the wounds herself using a hammer.

CCTV shown to the court showed her buying the tool in Tesco.

The court was also shown footage of Williams arriving at a hotel in Blackpool. She claimed she had been groomed and forced there but when police made inquiries, they found she had travelled to the seaside town alone and stayed in a hotel.

Footage showed her buying a Pot Noodle from a nearby shop and then stayed in her room watching YouTube on her phone.

Williams, 22, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

