Doddington Dairy, near Wooler Northumberland, has been producing raw milk cheese for more than 30 years.

The family-owned farm has worked with dairy for generations, with a history dating back to the early 20th Century.

Traditional cheesemaking practices avoid pasteurisation of milk to retain a more complex flavour profile in the end product, though this carries with it the potential of additional risks.

Mass-produced UK cheese utilises pasteurising to kill any harmful bacteria that may be present in the milk.

Dairy farmer Neill Maxwell said: “The making of raw milk cheese has its own processes that prevent the growth of pathogenic bacteria too, so it isn’t as bad as the stigmatisation might suggest that it might be.”

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) advises that raw milk cheese can be prepared and matured in a variety of ways, so people should consult the individual manufacturers for consumption guidance.

Video produced by Alex Challies.

