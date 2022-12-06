A Lake District mountain rescue team has reached the milestone of saving lives on the fells for 76 years.

Coniston Mountain Rescue Team was founded in 1947 and some veteran members have volunteered with it for 60 years.

“I was 18 and I was back home full time from school, so I joined in 1963,” said Anthony ‘Rob’ Robson.

“When we started, no helicopters, no radios. Once you were out on the fell, especially for a search, you were out for the day because there was no way of communicating with you.”

Jess Sutherland, a team member for four years, said, “Even though times have really changed and we’re using a lot more technology, a lot more equipment now, the bare bones of it is caring for people.”

Video produced by Alex Challies

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.