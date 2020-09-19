For many of those living with a disability who want to climb, getting out into nature can involve myriad complications such as accessibility, travel and cost.

Anyone Can, an adventure organisation based near Windermere, strives to champion outdoor activities like climbing for absolutely everyone.

“It just gives me the freedom to explore further than my wheelchair will allow me to, but also, it’s more about the people that you meet along the way and the journey of getting there,” said climber Michelle Mudhar.

Chris Binks, co-founder of Anyone Can explained, "there's lots of opportunities for people to come and try outdoor things, but we realised for people living with a disability there was very little opportunity to take it further."

Video produced by Alex Challies.

