BBC Radio 2 presenter Michael Ball has delighted a young DJ with a surprise invitation to visit him.

Harrison Holmes, who has cerebral palsy, presents a show on volunteer-run Radio Lonsdale, in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, where he is loved by his listeners.

His dream is to work on Radio 2 and when Ball heard about the "amazing presenter" he invited the 21-year-old to join him.