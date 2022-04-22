PC Sam Steele has been Maryport's beat officer since September.

The presence of a community beat officer has had a positive impact for residents and businesses alike.

Since he has been on patrol, anti-social behaviour in the Cumbrian town has reduced by almost half, in comparison to the same period the previous year.

PC Steele said: “Maryport is a very friendly, open town. They all talk to me. It's all by names and as we say, you'll fight with someone one day and the next day they'll shake your hand.”

Video produced by Alex Challies.

