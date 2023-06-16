A couple have told of the "surreal" moment when the singer Pink paused her concert when she spotted their proposal in the crowd.

Sharleen Roscoe, from Barrow, Cumbria, had decided to pop the question to Kelly McArdle eight months ago, when she bought the tickets to the Sunderland gig at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

When Pink spotted her getting down on one knee, she said "congratulations" before joking "the first 20 years are the hardest".

Sharleen said: “I’m still on cloud nine. I wasn’t expecting Pink to acknowledge any of it.”

The 38-year-old said she chose her moment when Pink was sitting at the piano singing an Adele cover.

"I just got down on one knee and the crowd started cheering and screaming. Kel was stood in front of me and turned round completely oblivious to what was going on and realised when she looked at the banner," she said.

Kelly, 44, said: "It was just surreal. I was quite happily watching Pink singing and I just saw something going on behind me and I thought 'what’s going on?' and turned round.

"My first thought was 'when did we get a banner?' until I read it.

"Then I looked up and saw Sharleen on the floor and the ring out. I usually don’t cry - but I cried, it was amazing. For Pink to acknowledge it made it that extra bit special."

The couple have not set a date yet for the wedding but joked they would be sending Pink an invitation.