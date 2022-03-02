A huge pottery project which saw thousands of clay daffodils made has exceeded a fundraising target of £300,000.

Lowther Castle, near Penrith in Cumbria, has been home to the Ten Thousand Daffodils project since 24 April, with the exhibition coming to a close on 24 June.

In addition to the thousands of small daffodils, 10 large daffodils were created to bolster the charity fundraising and will go for sale in an online auction.

They have been designed by people including Jim Lowther, the castle's owner, and competition-winning students Mary Chappelhow and Matilda Windross.

Helen Ratcliffe, the artist behind the project, said: “The whole process has just been incredible.

"The community that we've created with all the volunteers that has helped us to make these daffodils, I now have 500 new friends.”

Video produced by Alex Challies.

