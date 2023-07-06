Hayley Watson - aka Toad Girl - has resumed her regular "toad patrols" to check on the baby toadlets crossing the road.

Earlier this year she successfully assisted hundreds of amphibians to safely cross the roads around Langley in Hexham - however, their offspring are now trying to find their ways back.

"The toadlets need protecting because we have built civilisation on their home," explained Hayley.

"We have built roads through woodlands and as a result, their population has declined so dramatically."

Video produced by Alex Challies.

