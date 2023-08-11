A woman who had always wanted to ride on a Harley Davidson motorbike has been surprised with her dream coming true for her 83rd birthday.

Leonie Fidler's daughters Jade Fidler and Diane Gannon organised the surprise with the help of North West Bikers Cumbria.

In the end a convoy of more than 50 motorbikes travelled from Cockermouth to Keswick and back especially for Leonie.

"We thought it'd be a good thing to get a few bikes out and make it a bit of a memorable day for them," said biker Daniel Highton.

Video produced by Alex Challies.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.