Stuart Hann began experiencing issues with his sight in his mid-20s and his vision rapidly deteriorated in a matter of weeks.

At the time he was working as a pastry chef, but harboured dreams of starting his own chocolate venture.

Years later, as lockdown was reaching its end in 2021, Stuart finally achieved his goal and opened The Blind Chocolatier.

“I've always liked doing stuff with chocolate, that's why I thought I could have a chocolate business," he says.

Now, the 34-year-old is thriving despite the challenges posed by his extremely limited eyesight.

Video produced by Alex Challies.

