For nearly two years a Cumbrian film-maker and photographer has documented the life of red squirrels.

Throughout the length of the project, Terry Abraham has spent time bonding with the species to highlight their plight against the non-native grey squirrel.

The educational film captures the native red squirrels within the Lake District National Park and Cumbria - with the voices of scientists, rangers, conservationists and locals as they seek to protect and conserve the endangered species.

After premiering at Rheged, Cumbrian Red: Saving Our Red Squirrels is being shown at Keswick Alhambra Cinema on 26 August before being shown in London in September.

