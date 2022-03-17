A football team made up entirely of asylum seekers who live in Carlisle is now taking part in tournaments.

Players from all over the world have formed Hilltop United FC with help from Carlisle Refugee Action Group.

Starting out with only a handful of players, it has proven so popular there are now about 30 in the squad.

Supported by Carlisle United, the team has recently been affiliated with Cumberland FA.

