A 10-year-old boy has been reunited with his Lego figure after creating a missing person poster for him.

Jack, from Ulverston in Cumbria, was on his way to school when he lost his special friend, known as Lego Jack, and which he created to resemble himself.

In the poster, Jack detailed a description of the character and offered a £2 reward.

With Lego Jack safely returned, the reward was given in the form of a box of chocolates.

