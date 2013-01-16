Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Vasculitis: Tackling the disorder that destroys blood cells
A Derbyshire man with a rare condition that destroys blood cells wants to help other sufferers be correctly diagnosed.
John Mills, from Winster near Matlock, was originally thought to have tuberculosis but was diagnosed with vasculitis six weeks later.
If not treated quickly enough, the disorder can lead to death or irreversible damage all over the body.
Mr Mills, 69, is now chairman of the national patient support charity Vasculitis UK.
-
16 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-21044409/vasculitis-tackling-the-disorder-that-destroys-blood-cellsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window