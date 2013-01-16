Video

A Derbyshire man with a rare condition that destroys blood cells wants to help other sufferers be correctly diagnosed.

John Mills, from Winster near Matlock, was originally thought to have tuberculosis but was diagnosed with vasculitis six weeks later.

If not treated quickly enough, the disorder can lead to death or irreversible damage all over the body.

Mr Mills, 69, is now chairman of the national patient support charity Vasculitis UK.