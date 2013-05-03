Media player
Derby chimney death man Kevin Gough's inquest opened
The body of a man found in a chimney at a Derby law firm was so decomposed that a pathologist was unable to give an exact cause of death.
The man, who has been named as Kevin Gough, 43 from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, was homeless and could have been in the chimney for several weeks.
An inquest into his death opened on Friday.
03 May 2013
