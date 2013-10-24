Caller
Derbyshire woman calls 999 to say her phone is broken

A woman called 999 to complain her telephone was not working and she needed to cancel a hair appointment.

Derbyshire Police released the audio to highlight the problem of irresponsible callers.

The woman's name has been blanked out to protect her identity.

