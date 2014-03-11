Derby's new birth centre
Royal Derby Hospital birth centre opens

A new birth centre aiming to give expectant mothers the relaxing atmosphere of a home delivery has opened in Derby.

The midwife-led unit at the Royal Derby Hospital has sensory lighting and soft furnishings to recreate the experience of a home-birth but with the reassurance of being in hospital.

