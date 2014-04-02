Bolsover Castle in Derbyshire has re-opened after a £1.3m makeover, which has seen the restoration of a wall walkway, unused for 250 years.

Nicola Stacey from English Heritage said she hopes the work will reveal more about William Cavendish who lived there in the 17th century and is known as the father of dressage.

The castle gardens have been restored to how they would have looked in Cavendish's time, said head of gardens and landscape John Watkins.

James Vincent reports.