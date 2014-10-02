Media player
Mourners gather for Dowager Duchess at Chatsworth
Hundreds of mourners have paid their respects to the Dowager Duchess of Devonshire at her funeral.
Staff from the stately home lined the route as the cortege left Chatsworth House for the service at St Peter's Church in the village of Edensor.
The service was relayed on a big screen outside so people could watch.
Simon Hare reports for East Midlands Today.
02 Oct 2014
