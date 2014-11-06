Media player
Red Baron's World War One Fokker Dr1 triplane replicated
A full-scale replica of an infamous German World War One fighter plane has taken to the skies above Britain.
The Fokker Dr1 triplane, recreated by a Derbyshire engineer, is being flown at the Derby Aero Club in Egginton, Derbyshire.
The Fokker was made famous by German fighter pilot Manfred von Richthofen, better known as the Red Baron.
06 Nov 2014
