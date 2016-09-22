Video

Dozens of brightly lit floats have taken to the water as part of Matlock Bath's annual illuminations.

The parade sees carefully crafted displays floating along the River Derwent, in a tradition which dates back to 1897.

The event now includes performances from a brass band and special themed nights for children.

This year's floats include a Campervan and the Batmobile and can be seen at weekends until Saturday 29 October.