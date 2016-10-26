Watch: Space wool made in Derbyshire
Video

Space wool products are 'out of this world'

A British company has started creating clothing that is literally "out of this world".

The wool-based material is so resistant to heat that it is being used by NASA aboard the International Space Station.

Derbyshire-based Armadillo Merino makes T-shirts and other clothing from merino wool that is designed to withstand the most extreme environment.

