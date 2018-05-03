'I wish I could have done something'
Ataul Mustafa case: Derby murder victim was 'held prisoner'

The brother of a woman murdered by her partner in Derby said he wishes he "could have done more" to try to save his sister.

Sohbia Khan was murdered by Ataul Mustafa weeks after she moved in with him.

