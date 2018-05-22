Sisters 'still haunted' by arena attack

Video

A mental health nurse has spoken of her struggle to get help after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack.

Abbie Sisson took her 11-year-old sister Poppie to the Ariana Grande concert on 22 May last year as a treat for her birthday.

A year on, both sisters, from Derbyshire, still feel haunted by the attack.