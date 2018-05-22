Child amputee walks unaided for first time

Video

A three-year-old boy who lost both his legs and all his fingers and thumbs after contracting meningococcal septicaemia has walked unaided for the first time.

Taylor Lewsley, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, was diagnosed with the disease at just eight months old and doctors feared he may not survive.

Now he has been fitted with prosthetic legs and recently took his first steps on them without any help.