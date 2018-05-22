Media player
Video
Helicopter drops water on Peak District moorland fire
Video footage has been released of a helicopter dropping water on a huge moorland fire in the Peak District.
Derbyshire's Rural Crime Team said its initial suspicions were that the fire which broke out at Big Moor at midday on Monday was started deliberately.
22 May 2018
