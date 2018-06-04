Building blaze captured on camera
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Derby fire: Explosion heard across city centre

Plumes of black smoke have been seen across Derby after a large fire broke out in a city centre apartment block.

A loud explosion could be heard shortly after the blaze took hold of the six-storey building on Friar Gate.

Police said there were no reports of any casualties.

  • 04 Jun 2018