Adventurous dog becomes Instagram star

Adventurous dog Pepper becomes Instagram star
An Instagram page based on a couple's exploits with their dog Pepper has amassed nearly 38,000 followers.
Jessica Knowles and Tim Featonby, from Derbyshire, work full-time but live for their weekend adventures with the two-year-old Hungarian Vizsla.
09 Jun 2018
