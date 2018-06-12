Footage shows 'one-in-a-million' bird

Video

The "Banksy of the photographic world" has captured slow-mo footage of a blue tit who he says has fed her young in his garden for three years.

The clip of "Deidre" the bird - from anonymous Derbyshire photographer Villager Jim - has been shared more than 4,600 times and currently has more than 200,000 views on Facebook.

He told the BBC the "one-in-a-million" bird waits for him every morning on his driveway and that they've developed a "trust".