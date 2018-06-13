Media player
Boxer Frazer Clarke speaks out about stabbing
Frazer Clarke was crowned super-heavyweight champion at the 2018 Commonwealth Games - but it could have been so different after he was stabbed three times in 2016.
The Derby-based boxer wants people to think twice before taking a knife out with them.
13 Jun 2018
