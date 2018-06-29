Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Silly' cancer nurse Debbie reunited with patient
A woman has been reunited with a nurse who did "silly things" to make her cancer treatment as a teenager less painful.
Liz Brown spent four months in Addenbrooke's Hospital in 1989 with a spinal tumour.
She managed to trace Debbie Bye via an appeal on social media.
Mrs Bye, who now lives in Dronfield, Derbyshire, found out about the appeal after her friends sent her a BBC article asking her, "Is this you?"
-
29 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-44660989/silly-cancer-nurse-debbie-reunited-with-patientRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window