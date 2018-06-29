Video

A woman has been reunited with a nurse who did "silly things" to make her cancer treatment as a teenager less painful.

Liz Brown spent four months in Addenbrooke's Hospital in 1989 with a spinal tumour.

She managed to trace Debbie Bye via an appeal on social media.

Mrs Bye, who now lives in Dronfield, Derbyshire, found out about the appeal after her friends sent her a BBC article asking her, "Is this you?"