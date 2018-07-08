Video

A couple with a combined age of 153 have become European weightlifting champions.

Eric Dolman, 83, and Lynn Dolman, 70, won gold in their respective age categories at the European Masters' Weightlifting Championship in Budapest, Hungary, last month.

The pair, from New Tupton, Derbyshire, have been married for more than 40 years and Lynn didn't start weightlifting until she was 64.