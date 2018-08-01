Machete-wielding men attack takeaway

Video

Two men who attacked a man in a takeaway with machetes have been jailed.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries in the "truly shocking" attack at Pepe's Piri Piri on Normanton Road, Derby, last December.

Zameer Ahmed, 19, and Brandon Narine, 20, were both convicted at Derby Crown Court of grievous bodily harm and having an offensive weapon.

Ahmed, of Clarence Road, in the city, denied the offences but was jailed for eight years.

Narine, 30, Hamble Way, Hilton, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years and nine months.